Joy as Kenyan-born officer Silvia Jemutai promoted to U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel

A Kenyan-born U.S. Army officer hailing from Kopsiya, Poror in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

The promotion ceremony of Silvia Jemutai, took place at the Ordnance Training Support Facility on Fort Lee, Virginia, where friends and family, some of whom travelled from Kenya and others from across the United States, came to celebrate her achievement.

Her elevation to Lieutenant Colonel places her among the senior field-grade officers in the U.S. Army.

The O-5 rank is typically achieved after 16 to 22 years of exemplary service and is reserved for officers who demonstrate exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and operational expertise.

Lieutenant Colonels commonly command battalions composed of 300 to 1,000 soldiers—units central to training, readiness, and mission execution across diverse operational settings.

They also serve in influential staff roles at brigade, division, corps, and national headquarters, where they contribute to operational planning, resource allocation, and the coordination of large-scale missions.

Lt. Col. Jemutai gave the accomplishment a heartfelt dedication to her late mother, Jacqueline Alice Kirui, whom she called “a trailblazer…” a woman of courage, strength, and vision.

She credited her mother’s resilience and sacrifices as powerful influences that shaped her path to military leadership.

Addressing attendees, Jemutai expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family, mentors, colleagues, and soldiers who have supported her throughout her service.

She reaffirmed her commitment to the Army’s core values and vowed to continue leading with integrity while fostering the development of emerging military leaders.