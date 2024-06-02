Joyce DeWitt Net Worth

Joyce DeWitt, an American actress renowned for her role in the classic sitcom “Three’s Company,” has a net worth of $4 million. Her career, spanning several decades, includes a notable presence in television and film, but it’s her enduring role as Janet Wood that cemented her place in television history.

Early Life

Joyce DeWitt was born on April 23, 1949, in Wheeling, West Virginia, and raised in Speedway, Indiana. She began performing on stage at a young age and pursued her passion for acting through her education. DeWitt earned a bachelor’s degree in theater from Ball State University and later obtained a master’s degree from UCLA.

Joyce DeWitt Career

DeWitt’s big break came in 1977 when she was cast as Janet Wood in “Three’s Company.” The show quickly became a hit, and DeWitt’s performance as the down-to-earth, level-headed Janet was a key part of its success. “Three’s Company” ran for eight seasons, and DeWitt appeared in 171 of the show’s 172 episodes. The show was a ratings juggernaut, often drawing over 20 million viewers per week at its peak.

Joyce DeWitt “Three’s Company” Salary

During the early seasons of “Three’s Company,” DeWitt and her co-star Suzanne Somers earned $3,500 per episode. Following the show’s fourth season, both actresses were offered significant raises to $30,000 per episode. While DeWitt accepted the offer, Somers demanded a much higher salary of $150,000 per episode, equal to what John Ritter was making, along with 10% of the show’s back-end profits. Producers refused, and Somers was eventually written off the show. This led to a rift between Somers and DeWitt, with the cast members, including DeWitt, giving Somers the cold shoulder. The two actresses did not speak for 31 years until they reunited on Somers’ talk show, “Suzanne Somers: Breaking Through,” in 2012, where they reconciled and discussed their past conflict and their late co-star John Ritter.

Post-“Three’s Company” Career

Contrary to popular belief, DeWitt did not completely leave show business after “Three’s Company.” She took a break from acting but returned to the stage in 1991 with a production of “Noises Off” at Michigan’s Cherry County Playhouse. DeWitt also appeared in the 1995 TV comedy film “Spring Fling!” and made guest appearances on shows like “Living Single,” “Twitch,” and “Cybill.”

In the 2000s, she continued to work in television, appearing in “Hope Island” and “The Nick at Nite Holiday Special.” In 2009, she starred in the adventure film “Call of the Wild.”

DeWitt co-produced and hosted the 2003 television special “Behind the Camera: The Unauthorized Story of Three’s Company,” in which actress Melanie Paxson portrayed her. In 2008, she starred in the indie film “Failing Better Now” and continued to perform on stage, including a role in the New York City production of “Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage” in 2011 and the Canadian stage production of “Dinner with Friends” at Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton.

In 2018, DeWitt played Mother Superior in the stage production “Nunsense” at the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in New Jersey and appeared in the film “The Savant.”

Personal Life

DeWitt has kept her personal life relatively private. She dated actor Randolph Mantooth and was in a relationship with actor and director Ray Buktenica from 1973 to 1980. DeWitt has never married.

On July 4, 2009, DeWitt was arrested for drunk driving in El Segundo, California, after driving past a barricade near a park. She failed a sobriety test, was booked, and later released after posting bond. In May 2010, she pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and was placed on three years’ probation, ordered to undergo a nine-month alcohol program, and fined $510.

Charity Work

DeWitt is active in charity work, participating in forums on hunger and homelessness alongside members of the House and Senate at the Capitol Hill Forum. She has hosted presentations for the Family Assistance Program in Hollywood and the International Awards Ceremony for the Presidential End Hunger Awards at the White House. Additionally, she co-hosted the World Food Day Gala at the Kennedy Center with Jeff Bridges.

