Vanessa Simmons Siblings: A Look Inside the Simpson Clan

Vanessa Jean Simmons is an American television personality and actress, born on August 5, 1983, in Laie, Hawaii.

She gained popularity through her family’s MTV reality show, Run’s House, and is known for her roles in Boogie Town, Dysfunctional Friends and Speed Dating.

Simmons is also a designer for the shoe brand Pastry, which she co-owns with her sister Angela Simmons.

She has a daughter with her long-term boyfriend, Michael Wayans.

Simmons is also an entrepreneur, focusing on empowering women and girls through her business ventures.

She has been featured in CNN Underscored, discussing her beauty and wellness essentials and her passion for optimizing health from the inside out.

Siblings

Vanessa has five siblings, namely Angela Simmons, Joseph “Jojo” Simmons Jr, Daniel “Diggy” Simmons III, Russell “Russy” Simmons II and Miley Justine Simmons.

Angela and Joseph are involved in the fashion and entertainment industries, while Daniel is a rapper and actor.

Russell and Miley’s professions are not specified in the publicly available information.

Angela Simmons

Angela is a reality TV star, best known for her appearance on the show, Growing Up Hip Hop.

She is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur, with her own line of shoes and clothing.

Angela has been open about her personal life on the show, including her struggles as a single mother after the death of her ex-fiance, Sutton Tennyson, in 2018.

She has spoken about the difficulty of explaining his death to their young son, Sutton Jr. Simmons has also been vocal about her experience with domestic violence, using her platform to speak out against it.

Angela has detailed her journey of leaving an abusive relationship, highlighting the importance of seeking help and support.

Career

Vanessa gained fame through her family’s MTV reality show, Run’s House, and has since appeared in various films and TV series such as Boogie Town, Dysfunctional Friends and Games People Play.

She is also a successful entrepreneur, co-founding the shoe brand Pastry with her sister Angela.

She has collaborated with renowned fashion brands and supports initiatives promoting access to quality education.

Vanessa is also passionate about mental health, often discussing the subject and encouraging others to prioritize their well-being.

She has a YouTube channel where she shares her experiences, advice and inspiring messages.

Vanessa is currently starring in Monogamy and will appear in My Ex’s Christmas with Shawna.

Personal life

Vanessa had a baby girl with her boyfriend, Mike Wayans, son of comedic actor Damon Wayans, in 2014.

The couple started dating in 2005 and has chosen to keep their relationship private, focusing on their work and raising their daughter away from media pressure.

Simmons is a businesswoman, a mom, and has been open about her weight loss struggles, but her romantic relationship remains off-camera.

Wayans’ Instagram account is set to private, which might be where the couple shares photos of their family. They are still together and going strong.