Cody Rhodes Siblings: Kristin Runnels Ditto and Teil Margaret Runnels Gergel

Cody Rhodes is an American professional wrestler and actor currently signed to WWE and performs on the Raw brand as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

He had a successful high school wrestling career and had planned to wrestle collegiately at Penn State University before deciding to become a professional wrestler.

Cody began wrestling in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in 2006 and won several championships there.

He made his television debut in WWE in 2007 and had a successful career there, capturing two Intercontinental Championships and six Tag Team Championships before leaving in 2016 to explore other opportunities.

Cody returned to WWE in 2023 and won the Royal Rumble Match, earning a world championship match at WrestleMania 39.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Cody has two sisters, Kristin Runnels Ditto and Teil Margaret Runnels Gergel.

Kristin is the older of the two sisters and was born on February 14, 1973, in Austin, Texas.

She is a versatile personality who is an Entrepreneur, Business Owner, founder of KDreamLiving, KARAVE Consulting and a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.

Teil was born on September 12, 1982, in Austin, Texas and is a great admirer of professional wrestling.

She started her career in wrestling at AEW as a team player with her brothers but had to cut it short due to pregnancy.

She married Kevin Gergel in 2008, and the couple has two children. Teil is currently a housewife and is taking care of her children.

Also Read: Ted Bundy Siblings: The Life of Rich Bundy After His Brother’s Killing Spree

Parents

Cody’s parents are Dusty Rhodes and Michelle Rubio Runnels.

Dusty was a legendary professional wrestler and commentator, known for his charismatic personality and promo skills.

He was a three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Michelle was a dancer and actress, and was briefly married to Dusty in the 1980s.

Cody had a close relationship with his father, who passed away in 2015, and has often spoken about his influence on his wrestling career.

Career

Cody began his wrestling career in WWE in 2006, where he achieved success, winning championships like the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship.

He left WWE in 2016 and furthered his career in New Japan, Ring of Honor and AEW, where he became a key figure.

His return to WWE in 2023 marked a significant moment, leading to a high-profile match at WrestleMania 39.

Throughout his career, Rhodes has showcased exceptional talent and versatility, earning acclaim for his performances inside and outside WWE.