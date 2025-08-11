JSC Appoints Sukyan Omar Hassan As Acting Chief Kadhi

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Senior Principal Kadhi Sukyan Omar Hassan as the acting Chief Kadhi, effective August 6, 2025.

The appointment follows the death of Chief Kadhi Sheikh Athman Abdul-Halim, who passed away on July 10, 2025.

In a memo dated August 6, Judiciary Chief Registrar Winfridah Mokaya said the commission invoked Article 170 of the Constitution and Section 2 of the Kadhis’ Court Act to approve the appointment.

Omar will serve for three months or until the position is filled, whichever comes first. “The acting appointment is for a period of three months or until the position is substantially filled, whichever comes earlier,” the memo stated.

The Chief Registrar directed all judicial officers and staff to take note of the appointment, saying it would ensure continuity in the leadership of the Kadhis’ Court during the transition period.

Sheikh Athman was appointed Chief Kadhi in July 2023 from a shortlist of five candidates, succeeding Sheikh Ahmed Mudhar, who retired at 60 after leading the Kadhis’ Courts for 12 years.

The Chief Kadhi is the overall leader of the Kadhis’ Courts, which handle matters of Islamic personal law, including marriage, divorce, and inheritance.

Kadhis’ Courts are established under Article 170 of the Constitution, with jurisdiction limited to Muslim personal law cases involving parties who profess the Muslim faith and consent to the court’s authority.

Kenya has 14 stand-alone Kadhis’ Courts, with others operating within various Magistrates’ Courts.