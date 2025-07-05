JSC Condemns Police Gunfire During Re-Arrest Of Gachagua Ally At Ruiru Court

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome, has strongly condemned the use of gunfire by anti-riot police officers outside the Ruiru courts during the re-arrest of a youth leader linked to recent demonstrations.

On the evening of Friday, July 4, chaos broke out at the Ruiru courts as anti-riot police officers attempted to re-arrest Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) youth leader, Peter Kinyanjui, also known as Kawanjiru. In the process, the officers fired shots in the air to disperse a crowd that had gathered at the court premises.

In a statement issued by JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya, the commission termed the police action as excessive, unjustified, and a violation of the dignity and authority of the Judiciary.

The JSC emphasized that the accused had been lawfully released on bond by the court and that the police should have respected the court’s decision.

“While the Commission recognises and respects the constitutional mandate of the police to enforce the law and apprehend suspects, the use of firearms in a court environment is excessive, unjustified, and an affront to the authority and dignity of the Judiciary,” the JSC said.

The commission further reminded security agencies that courts are sacred spaces for justice and must be treated with the highest respect.

“Courts are sacred spaces of constitutional adjudication. They are to be respected, protected, and preserved as secure and impartial forums for the administration of justice,” the statement added.

To prevent similar incidents, the Judiciary has issued a stern warning against the use of firearms within court precincts and called on law enforcement officers to exercise restraint and professionalism.

JSC urged all justice sector players to uphold the integrity of judicial institutions and refrain from actions that could erode public trust in the justice system.

The re-arrest of Kinyanjui is believed to be linked to his role in the Nakuru protests that took place on June 25.