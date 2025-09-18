JSC promotes 117 judicial officers in changes

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has promoted 117 Judicial Officers across the country in what it described as a move to boost efficiency and enhance access to justice.

The promotions followed interviews conducted between August 4 and 13, 2025, and were ratified during Commission meetings held on September 11 and 15.

The changes took effect immediately.

In a statement released on Thursday, JSC said the promotions underscore its commitment to strengthening judicial capacity, improving service delivery, and rewarding excellence among officers.

Nine officers were elevated to the position of Chief Magistrate, among them Esther Kalunde Kimilu, Paul Kipkosgei Rotich, James Muriuki Macharia, and Joane Namrome Wambilyanga.

Another 67 officers rose to the rank of Senior Principal Magistrate, while six were promoted to Principal Magistrate.

The JSC also confirmed the promotion of 15 officers to the position of Senior Principal Kadhi and 20 others to the rank of Principal Kadhi.

“The Judicial Service Commission congratulates all the Judicial Officers on their well-deserved promotions. These advancements reflect not only Individual excellence and dedication, but also the Commission’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the rule of law, improving access to justice and service, with integrity and excellence while being accountable to the people of Kenya,” JSC Secretary Winfridah Mokaya said in the statement.

The Commission emphasized that the promotions will expand both the territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction of officers, allowing them to handle cases of greater complexity and value.