JSC Shortlists Candidates for Chief Registrar of Judiciary 

The Judicial Service Commission Friday published the names of shortlisted candidates for the position of chief registrar of the judiciary.

The JSC on October 23, 2023 announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Registrar of the judiciary following the retirement of Anne Amadi from the office after serving for 10 years.

Out of the 43 candidates who applied for the position after advertisement of the position only seven candidates have been shortlisted.

“Having reviewed the applications for completeness and conformity with the constitutional and statutory requirements set out in the advertisement Ref. V/No. 30/2023 of 23 October 2023, the Commission shortlisted a total of seven (7) candidates,” reads the notice.

Among the shortlisted candidates is Paul Ndemo who took over as the acting chief registrar on January 12, 2024 following the exit of Amadi.

Ndemo had previously served as the deputy chief registrar of the Judiciary for five years

The other candidates include Macharia Rose Wachuka, Ouma Jack Busalile Mwimali, Mokaya Frida Boyani, Wambeti Anne Ireri, Kendagor Caroline Jepyegen and Kandet Kennedy Lenkama.

The interviews which are set to be conducted by the JSC on March 18, will start at 8:00 am up until 4:30pm with every candidate being interviewed for one hour.

The Commission has also announced its intention to conduct confidential interviews with individuals who come forward with information about the shortlisted candidates.

Members of the public are encouraged to share relevant details in writing.

Amadi formally handed over her docket on January 12,2024 after 10 years of service.

The handover ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.