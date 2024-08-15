Juanita Vanoy Net Worth: Michael Jordan’s Ex-Wife Wealth

Juanita Vanoy, also known as Juanita Jordan, is a former model with an impressive net worth of $200 million. She gained widespread recognition as the ex-wife of NBA legend Michael Jordan. The couple was married from 1989 to 2006 and shares three children: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. Their divorce made headlines, with Juanita receiving one of the largest celebrity divorce settlements in history, valued at $168 million in cash and assets—equivalent to around $260 million today.

Juanita Vanoy Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth June 13, 1959 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Model

Early Life

Juanita Vanoy was born on June 13, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois. She was raised in the city’s south side by her parents, John and Dorothy Vanoy, along with her five siblings: Gwendolyn Hicks, Jacqueline Rogers, Rhonda Armstrong, Bernetta B. Vanoy, and Margaret Vanoy. Juanita attended Christian Fencer High School before continuing her education at American University.

Rise to Fame

Before meeting Michael Jordan, Juanita worked as a model and a secretary. She was also working as a loan officer while pursuing a degree when she met the future NBA star at a Chicago Bennigan’s restaurant in 1984. The two were introduced by a mutual friend, and at the time, Michael was an NBA rookie about to begin his second season with the Chicago Bulls. They reconnected at a party a few weeks later, sparking a relationship that would eventually lead to marriage.

In 1987, Michael proposed to Juanita at Nick’s Fish Market in Chicago. Though they briefly called off their engagement, they rekindled their relationship and married on September 2, 1989, at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. By the time they wed, they were already parents to their first child, Jeffrey. Initially, Michael was skeptical about being Jeffrey’s father, and Juanita had to file a legal paternity claim before they reconciled.

The couple went on to have three children: Jeffrey Michael Jordan, born in 1988; Marcus James Jordan, born in 1990; and Jasmine Jordan, born in 1992. Both sons played college basketball but chose not to pursue NBA careers. Today, Jeffrey works on the digital team for the Jordan Brand, while Marcus is the founder of the boutique store Trophy Room. Marcus has also made headlines for his relationship with Larsa Pippen, who was previously married to Michael’s Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. Jasmine, who worked for the Charlotte Hornets for a time, is now an executive at Nike. In 2019, Jasmine made Juanita and Michael grandparents when she welcomed a son with her husband, NBA player Rakeem Christmas.

Also Read: Jon Lovitz’s Net Worth

Juanita gained significant public attention when she stood by Michael’s side during his second NBA retirement announcement in 1998 after 13 seasons and six NBA championships.

The Record-Breaking Divorce Settlement

Juanita filed for divorce in 2002 when Michael Jordan’s net worth was estimated at $400 million. However, she withdrew the petition a month later after the couple attempted to reconcile. In 2006, they announced their final separation, leading to a divorce that awarded Juanita a $168 million settlement.

The settlement included a mix of cash and assets. Although Michael retained ownership of their custom-built 56,000-square-foot home in suburban Chicago, Juanita received a significant portion of their property holdings. Years later, she sold a seven-acre Lake Shore Drive penthouse, which she had received in the divorce, for $3.2 million. At the time, Juanita and Michael’s divorce was the largest celebrity settlement on record, though it has since been surpassed.

Michael Jordan later married Yvette Prieto in 2013, and they welcomed twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, in 2014.

Other Ventures

Following her divorce from Michael Jordan, Juanita Vanoy largely stepped away from the public eye, focusing on raising her children and engaging in philanthropic activities. She has a passion for collecting art, particularly works by African American artists. Juanita serves on the board of Reel Beauty Inc., a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that mentors young girls. Additionally, she co-founded the Michael and Juanita Endowment Fund, which supports various charitable causes.

Juanita has made occasional television appearances, including features in the TV series “ESPN SportsCentury” in 2000 and “E! True Hollywood Story” in 2006.

Juanita Vanoy Net Worth

Juanita Vanoy net worth is $200 million.