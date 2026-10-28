Jubilee Party appoints coalition-building committee ahead of 2027 elections

Jubilee Party has appointed an inter-party coalition-building committee to spearhead engagements with like-minded opposition parties as political formations begin preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The decision was reached during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by Party Leader and presidential candidate Dr Fred Matiang’i on October 27, 2026.

The committee will be chaired by Senator Kembi Gitura, with National Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta and Janet Ong’era serving as members.

According to resolutions issued after the meeting, the committee will review the draft Deed of Agreement for the Ukombozi Alliance (TUA) and propose amendments where necessary.

It will also engage other opposition parties to explore avenues for cooperation and coalition-building, while developing proposals to strengthen unity and collaboration ahead of the 2027 elections.

Jubilee said the initiative was informed by its membership in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance and the need to consolidate opposition forces around a common political agenda.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue, cooperation and consensus-building, saying unity among opposition parties would be essential in preparing for the forthcoming elections.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations to the NEC for consideration and further direction.

In a separate resolution, the NEC approved Matiang’i’s appointments to fill vacant party positions on an interim basis.

Lucy Naisiae Kashu was appointed Interim Chairperson of the Party Women’s Caucus, while Madina Yunis Mahat was named Interim Deputy National Organizing Secretary.

The appointments are intended to fill the vacant positions as the party continues its internal organizational activities.

Jubilee Party also extended its best wishes to learners sitting the 2026 national examinations, wishing candidates success in the ongoing KILEA, KIPLEA, KIPSEA, KJSEA and KCSE examinations.

The resolutions were communicated by Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta under the party’s slogan, “Mbele Pamoja.”