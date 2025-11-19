Judge grants “Mathe wa Ngara” Sh500,000 bond in drug possession case

A court set aside the earlier decision that had denied bond to drug dealer Nancy Kigunzu Indoveria, popularly known as Mathe wa Ngara.

She had been convicted for the drug possession charge.

However, High Court Judge James Wakiaga set aside the ruling.

In his ruling, Justice Wakiaga allowed her appeal and granted her a bond of Sh500,000 with a surety of a similar amount.

The court further directed her to report to the investigating officer every 30 days and warned her not to commit any similar offence while out on bond.

Mathe wa Ngara, had been denied bond by Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Magistrate Renee Kitangwa on September 14, 2024.

However, her co-accused, David Ochieng and Christopher Odipo, were released on a Sh1 million bond, with a surety of the same amount.

Through her lawyers, Sophie Nekesa and Danstan Omari, Mathe Wa Ngara appealed the decision, promising to abide by all court directions issued to her.

The prosecution claims that she was found in possession of 18.3 kilograms of cannabis, valued at Sh6 million.

The suspects were arraigned in court on August 12 and charged with trafficking narcotics and conspiracy to traffic narcotics.

They were linked to a series of drug trafficking and possession in Ngara area, Nairobi.