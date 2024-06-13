Judiciary Chief Registrar Mokaya Condemns Shooting of Makadara Magistrate

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya has condemned a shooting incident at the Makadara Law Courts that left a Magistrate injured and a police officer dead, sending shockwaves through the judiciary and raising concerns about court security.

The incident unfolded during a routine court session when Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti revoked the bond of an accused individual who had skipped bail and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

In a shocking turn of events, an officer, Officer Commanding Station in Kericho County, in the courtroom opened fire, hitting the Magistrate in the hip. Swift action by police officers present at the scene led to the shooter being neutralized.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with court staff and visitors scrambling for cover. The injured Magistrate was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Read: Senior Cop Fatally Shot After He Shot and Injured a Magistrate at the Makadara Law Court

Preliminary investigations have revealed a disturbing twist: the shooter was a police officer who was married to the accused individual. This connection has added a complex layer to the ongoing investigation.

In a statement, Mokaya expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“We are devastated by this attack on one of our own. Our thoughts are with the injured Magistrate, and we wish her a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life.”

She called for calm and assured the public that the judiciary is taking immediate steps to enhance security.

“We urge all court users to remain calm as our law enforcement agencies thoroughly investigate this incident. The safety and security of our Judicial Officers, staff, and visitors are of utmost importance to us. We will be implementing stricter security protocols to ensure such incidents do not recur.”

The tragic event has underscored the need for heightened security measures within court premises, particularly concerning armed individuals. The judiciary has pledged to review and reinforce its security policies to protect all who enter its doors.