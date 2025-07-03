Julian Bunetta Siblings: All About Damon Bunetta

Julian Collin Bunetta, born on October 22, 1982, in Calabasas, California, is an American songwriter, record producer, mixing engineer, and multi-instrumentalist.

Raised in a musical family, Bunetta was immersed in the world of music from an early age, influenced by his father, Peter Bunetta, a renowned drummer and producer known for working with artists like The Temptations, Donna Summer, and Smokey Robinson.

His uncle, Al Bunetta, was the longtime manager of folk legend John Prine and co-founder of Oh Boy Records.

This rich musical heritage shaped Julian’s path, leading him to a career that spans pop, country, and other genres, with over 30 billion streams to his name.

Bunetta’s ability to connect with artists and craft chart-topping hits has made him a sought-after figure in the industry.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Julian has a brother named Damon Bunetta, who plays a significant role in his professional life as his talent manager.

Damon is also a music entrepreneur with experience in management, publishing, A\&R, and record production.

Together with their father, Peter, and Julian, Damon co-owns and operates Family Affair Productions, a production house, publishing company, and studio complex based in Calabasas, California.

This family-run enterprise reflects the Bunetta family’s deep connection to music, with Damon serving as a key collaborator in Julian’s career, notably as co-CEO of Big Family Music Publishing, a venture formed in 2018 in partnership with Big Deal Music.

Career

Bunetta’s career began to take shape during his time at Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he secured a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell in his first year, prompting him to leave school and pursue songwriting professionally.

His early work included country music cuts, such as co-writing “Live with Lonesome” for Little Big Town in 2005, and he later expanded into pop, hip-hop, and film soundtracks.

Bunetta’s big break came through his work with One Direction, where he became a primary songwriter and producer, contributing to over 40 songs across four of their albums, including hits like “Story of My Life,” “Drag Me Down,” and “Best Song Ever.”

His collaboration with the band extended to their solo careers, particularly with Niall Horan, co-writing and producing the chart-topping “Slow Hands” for Horan’s debut album, Flicker.

Bunetta’s versatility is evident in his work across genres, producing and writing for artists like Sabrina Carpenter (“Espresso” and “Taste”), Teddy Swims (“Lose Control”), Thomas Rhett (“Look What God Gave Her”), and Fifth Harmony, as well as contributing to soundtracks for films like Step Up and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

In 2018, Bunetta, alongside frequent collaborator John Ryan and his brother Damon, partnered with Big Deal Music to form Big Family Music Publishing, further solidifying his influence in the industry.

His recent work includes executive producing Thomas Rhett’s 2024 album About a Woman and signing a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing in October 2024.

Accolades

In 2024, Bunetta was nominated for three awards at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for his work on Sabrina Carpenter’s album Short ‘n Sweet, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Espresso.”

His work with Rudimental on the hit “These Days” earned him an Ivor Novello Award, a prestigious honor in songwriting.

Bunetta topped Billboard’s Hot 100 Producers chart in November 2024, driven by his production on seven charting songs, including Carpenter’s “Espresso” and “Taste” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With a catalog of 39 Hot 100-charting songs, 19 of which reached the top 40 and seven hitting the top 10, Bunetta’s impact is undeniable.