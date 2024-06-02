Julian Edelman, a retired American professional football player and producer, has a net worth of $25 million. Best known for his role as a wide receiver with the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2020, Edelman built a successful NFL career after playing college football at the College of San Mateo and Kent State University. In 2015, he was inducted into the Kent State Varsity “K” Athletics Hall of Fame. Edelman was the 232nd pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and played for the Patriots until his retirement in April 2021. His achievements include being named to the “USA Today” All-Joe Team in 2013 and winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Julian Edelman Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth May 22, 1986 Place of Birth Redwood City, California Nationality American Profession Retired American Professional Football Player and Producer

After retiring from football, Edelman transitioned to media, joining the Paramount+ series “Inside the NFL” as an analyst and appearing in the 2023 film “80 for Brady.” He also guest-starred in two episodes of the HBO series “Ballers” and executive produced the Showtime documentary “100%: Julian Edelman” in 2019. In 2019, he launched Coast Productions with ad executive Assaf Swissa, and they signed an overall deal with ViacomCBS in 2021.

Julian Edelman Contracts

During his NFL career, Edelman earned $46 million in salary alone. His last contract was a two-year, $18 million deal.

Early Life

Julian Francis Edelman was born on May 22, 1986, in Redwood City, California, to Angela Gole and Frank Edelman. He has two siblings, Nicole and Jason. His father, Frank, is a mechanic and owns A-1 Auto Tech in Mountain View, California. Raised in a Christian household, Edelman experienced a “Jewish awakening” later in life and has expressed his Jewish identity publicly. He attended Woodside High School, where he played varsity football and baseball. As a freshman, Edelman weighed less than 100 pounds but experienced a significant growth spurt, becoming the quarterback of the Woodside Wildcats and leading the team to a 13-0 record in his senior year.

Julian Edelman College Career

After high school, Edelman spent a year at the College of San Mateo, setting a school record with 17 rushing touchdowns and 1,253 yards. He then transferred to Kent State University in Ohio to study business management and serve as the quarterback for the Golden Flashes football team. During his senior year, he was the team’s leading passer and rusher, breaking a single-season school record set by Joshua Cribbs in 2003. Edelman left Kent State to enter the 2009 NFL Draft but later returned to earn a Bachelor of Integrative Studies degree in 2019.

Julian Edelman Professional Career

The New England Patriots selected Edelman in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, signing him to a four-year contract with a $48,700 signing bonus. Despite an initial ankle injury, he led all receivers in Week 2 against the New York Jets and scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 10. Throughout his career, Edelman set several records, including a Patriots record for an average of 15.3 yards per return in 2010 and becoming the league’s leader in career punt return average in 2013.

Edelman played a crucial role in the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories in 2015, 2017, and 2019, earning the Super Bowl MVP title in 2019. His career was marked by injuries, including a torn ACL in 2017 that caused him to miss the season, but he consistently made significant comebacks, securing multiple contract extensions with the Patriots.

Personal Life

Edelman had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Adriana Lima in 2016 and 2017. He shares a daughter, Lily, born on November 30, 2016, with model Ella Rose. Edelman has spoken about the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his demanding career.

Also Read: Jose Canseco Net Worth

In 2017, after an ACL injury, Edelman was suspended for four games in 2018 for taking banned substances to aid his recovery. He faced a misdemeanor vandalism charge in 2020 for damaging a car, which was later dropped after he paid for the repairs. Following the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018, Edelman showed support for the victims by wearing an Israeli flag hat and customized cleats during games.

Julian Edelman Awards

Edelman’s accolades include being named to the Second-team All-MAC in 2006, the New England Patriots All-2010s Team, and the All-Dynasty Team. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion and the Super Bowl MVP in 2019. In 2022, he earned a Sports Emmy nomination for Emerging On-Air Talent for “Inside the NFL.”

Julian Edelman Real Estate

Edelman owns a 3,184-square-foot home in Foxborough, Massachusetts, purchased for $776,300. The property, built in 2006, includes four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Edelman has also owned a condo in Boston’s Back Bay and a home off Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Julian Edelman Net Worth

Julian Edelman net worth is $25 million.