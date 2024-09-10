Trouble Brewing? Juliani and Lilian Ng’ang’a Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Lilian Deletes Photos

Speculation is mounting about the state of the relationship between Lilian Ng’ang’a and rapper Juliani after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Adding to the rumors, Lilian has also removed all photos of the couple from her social media accounts, sparking concerns that their romance may be in trouble.

The pair, who first made headlines when they went public with their relationship, often shared moments of their lives together online. However, their recent social media activity has left fans questioning the status of their relationship.

Neither Lilian nor Juliani has addressed the situation publicly, but the decision to unfollow each other and erase their shared digital presence has fueled speculation that the couple might be facing difficulties.

Fans have taken to social media, trying to decipher what might have gone wrong in what appeared to be a thriving partnership.

Juliani, a prominent musician and activist, and Lilian, the former First Lady of Machakos, have been in the public spotlight since their relationship began, often championing social causes together. However, like many public figures, their personal lives have attracted significant attention.

For now, there is no official confirmation of a breakup, and fans are eagerly awaiting a statement from either party to clarify the status of their relationship.