Justice Thripsisa Wamae, Bodyguard Injured in Accident on Eldama Ravine-Nakuru Highway

Isiolo High Court Judge Cherere Thripsisa Wanjiku Wamae and her bodyguard were Monday injured in a road accident on Eldama Ravine-Nakuru Highway.

This was after her car rolled into ditch, Mogotio police boss Felician Nafula confirmed.

The two were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

The judiciary said the two were regrettably involved in a road traffic accident along the Eldama Ravine – Nakuru road.

“She is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition. We wish the Hon Judge quick recovery.”

The driver is said to have lost control of the car before it rolled into a ditch in the 10 am accident on Monday September 9.