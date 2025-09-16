Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter to headline Coachella 2026

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G have been announced as the headliners of next year’s Coachella festival.

It will be the first time any of the three artists have topped the bill at the event, which takes place in the Californian desert in front of about 250,000 fans.

Teddy Swims, Katseye, Central Cee and CMAT are also on the line-up.

The festival, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, has been running since 2002 and takes place over two weekends.

Sabrina will take to the stage first on the Friday with Bieber and Karol G set to headline the Saturday and Sunday respectively.

There’s a number of UK artists also on the bill for next year with the likes of Disclosure, Wet Leg, Lambrini Girls, Little Simz and FKA Twigs.

Tickets are not on sale yet but fans can register for passes.

Coachella is one of the most high-profile music festivals in the world thanks to its line-up and its reputation for attracting a celebrity audience.

Last year actor Timothee Chalamet and partner Kylie Jenner were spotted in the crowd, along with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

The star-studded line-up included Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Green Day.

There were also complaints about a new reservation system for anyone camping at the festival, which was blamed for causing 12-hour tailbacks outside the event.

By BBC News