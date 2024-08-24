Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Announce Arrival of First Baby

Justin Bieber and Hailey are officially parents!

The musician, 30, and his model-entrepreneur wife, 27, have welcomed their first baby together. Justin confirmed the news on Friday, Aug. 23.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER,” Justin wrote in an Instagram post. Hailey posted the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterwards with the child’s name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mom, tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s dad, shared Mallette’s tweet, adding: “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The couple first announced they were expecting a child together in May 2024, sharing the exciting news on Instagram. A rep for Hailey confirmed to PEOPLE that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.

A spokesperson for Hailey Bieber told NBC News at the time that the model was a little over six months pregnant. Later, in a press release, Yves Saint Laurent confirmed the photos were from the Biebers’ vow renewal in Hawaii.

The two first tied the knot in September 2018. They went on to have a second wedding in South Carolina with celebrity guests like Usher, Kylie Jenner and more, per People.

Before confirming that she was expecting her first child, Hailey Bieber faced several rumors that she was pregnant, dating back to at least 2022.

In the past, she’s publicly shut down the speculation. In April 2022, she commented on an Instagram post that claimed she had “what appeared to be a ‘baby bump,’” writing, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

In October 2023, Hailey Bieber reflected on the toll of having to address the rumors.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she told GQ. “There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?”

She added that “when” she is pregnant, she will maintain a degree of privacy.

“When there comes a day that that is true, you — you, as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she said.

By The People