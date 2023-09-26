Renowned Actor David McCallum, Star Of ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ And ‘NCIS,’ Dies At 90

David McCallum, the acclaimed British actor known for his iconic role as a secret agent in the 1960s spy series “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” has passed away at the age of 90.

McCallum, born in Scotland, was most recently recognized for his portrayal of a pathologist on the popular CBS TV series “NCIS,” which spawned several successful spinoff shows.

The esteemed actor’s death occurred in New York on Monday, attributed to natural causes. CBS paid tribute to McCallum, acknowledging him as a gifted actor and author who was beloved worldwide.

They praised his incredible life and his enduring legacy through his family and extensive body of work in film and television.

McCallum’s role as a Russian agent in “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” endeared him to numerous fans, particularly young women captivated by his striking appearance.

The series, which concluded in 1968, earned him multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Illya Kuryakin.

Throughout his career, McCallum graced the silver screen in notable films such as “The Great Escape,” “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” and “A Night to Remember.” He also made guest appearances on TV series such as “Perry Mason” and “The Outer Limits.”

Born in Glasgow to parents who were classical musicians, McCallum initially pursued a career in music before transitioning to acting.

His role in “NCIS” emerged following an appearance in the show “JAG,” ultimately leading to the creation of the “NCIS” spinoff series. The “NCIS” franchise expanded with additional spinoffs, including “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

In addition to his on-screen work, McCallum lent his voice to children’s cartoons and video games, showcasing his versatility as a performer.

His family issued a statement describing him as a “true renaissance man” and highlighting his exceptional kindness, patience, and love for his family.

His son, Peter McCallum, reflected on his father’s diverse interests, including science and culture, which he passionately pursued throughout his life.

