Renowned Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Dies At 87

Roger Whittaker, the celebrated folk singer known for his hit songs like “Durham Town” and his exceptional whistling talent, has passed away at the age of 87.

Whittaker, whose music career spanned several decades, was widely acclaimed for hits such as “The Last Farewell” and “New World in the Morning.” His website reported that he had sold nearly 50 million records worldwide.

Starting his career in folk clubs, Whittaker’s musical journey reached new heights with songs like the “Skye Boat Song” and a duet with Des O’Connor in 1986. His versatility allowed him to sing fluently in multiple languages, including German and French, which contributed to his broad international appeal. This linguistic skill particularly endeared him to audiences in Germany, where he enjoyed significant popularity.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1936, Whittaker’s parents hailed from Staffordshire, England. After completing his national service in Kenya, he initially pursued a medical degree. However, his passion for music led him to local clubs where he sang and composed his songs. He eventually left medical school after 18 months, transitioning into teaching. In 1959, he moved to the University of Bangor in Wales to obtain a teaching qualification.

During his time in Bangor, Whittaker composed songs for university Rag Week and sent a demo track to a music publisher. This step marked the beginning of his musical journey, leading to the recording of his first single, “The Charge of the Light Brigade,” and subsequent releases like “Steel Men,” which garnered airplay even while he was still a student. His career continued to advance, with television appearances adding to his accomplishments.

In 2012, Whittaker retired alongside his wife, Natalie, in France, marking the culmination of a prolific and influential career in the world of folk music.

