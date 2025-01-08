Justin Herbert Siblings: Getting to Know Mitchell and Patrick

Justin Patrick Herbert, born on March 10, 1998, in Eugene, Oregon, is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

He played college football at Oregon, winning the 2019 Pac-12 Championship and was drafted sixth overall by the Chargers in 2020.

Herbert quickly became a standout player, setting multiple rookie records and earning the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

So far, he has achieved 17,223 passing yards and 114 touchdowns in his career, making him one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Siblings

Justin has two brothers, namely Mitchell and Patrick.

Mitchell Herbert, born on April 21, 1996, is the oldest of the three siblings.

He played as a wide receiver at the University of Montana and has since transitioned into the medical field, currently working in orthopedic surgery after earning his medical degree from Columbia University.

Patrick Herbert, born on October 18, 2000, is the youngest brother.

He plays as a tight end for the Oregon Ducks, following in Justin’s footsteps.

Although he has faced injuries during his college career, he is now considered a key player on the team.

College career

Herbert’s college career at the University of Oregon spanned from 2016 to 2019, during which he showcased his talent and leadership on the field.

He began his college journey as a backup quarterback in 2016 but quickly earned the starting position due to his impressive performances.

In his freshman year, he played in eight games, completing 56.5% of his passes for 1,383 yards and 19 touchdowns.

His ability to read defenses and make quick decisions set him apart early on.

Herbert continued to develop as a quarterback in 2017, throwing for 1,983 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading the Ducks to a bowl game.

His junior year in 2018 was particularly notable; he passed for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns, earning recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in college football.

He also demonstrated his athleticism by rushing for over 300 yards that season.

In 2019, Herbert’s senior year, he led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship title and a berth in the Rose Bowl.

He finished the season with impressive stats: 3,471 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

His performance earned him several accolades, including being named a finalist for the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Beyond his on-field success, Herbert was recognized for his academic achievements.

He graduated with a degree in general science and was honored with the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2019, awarded to the top scholar-athlete in college football.

NFL career

Following his successful college career, Herbert declared for the NFL Draft and was selected sixth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in April 2020.

His transition to the NFL was remarkable; he began the season as a backup but was thrust into the starting role after an injury to Tyrod Taylor in Week 2.

In his first start against the Kansas City Chiefs, Herbert threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his strong arm and poise under pressure.

Throughout his rookie season, Herbert set multiple records, including becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards in his rookie season while also breaking the record for most touchdown passes by a rookie with 31.

His performance earned him the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In subsequent seasons, Herbert has continued to excel.

Known for his strong arm, accuracy, and ability to make plays under pressure, he has become a cornerstone of the Chargers’ offense.

He has accumulated over 17,223 passing yards and thrown more than 114 touchdowns in just a few seasons.

Herbert has also been recognized with Pro Bowl selections and continues to be regarded as one of the brightest young talents in the NFL.

Accolades

Herbert has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, highlighting both his athletic and academic achievements.

Notably, he was awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy in December 2019, recognized as college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, which honors excellence in athletics, academics, and leadership.

Herbert maintained a remarkable 4.01 GPA while leading the Oregon Ducks to significant victories, including a Pac-12 Championship.

In addition to the Campbell Trophy, Herbert was named CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year for Division I Football in 2019, marking him as one of only three players to win this award twice.

He also received the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award from the Pac-12 Conference that same year.