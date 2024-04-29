Justin Jefferson Siblings: All About Jordan and Rickey Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is a star-wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League (NFL).

He was drafted by the Vikings in the 1st round (22nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft after a standout college career at LSU.

In his first four NFL seasons, Jefferson has been named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams each year, and has amassed the most receiving yards of any player in their first four seasons.

In 2022, at just 23 years old, he led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809), earning him Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The Vikings are currently working on a contract extension to keep Jefferson, who is considered one of the best wide receivers in the league, in Minnesota long-term.

Justin has two brothers named Jordan Jefferson and Rickey Jefferson.

Jordan is the oldest of the three brothers.

He played quarterback in the NFL, going undrafted in 2012 and bouncing around the league for a few years before retiring in 2014.

Rickey is the middle brother. He played wide receiver and safety at LSU, but went undrafted in the NFL in 2017.

He had brief stints on the practice squads of the Saints and Raiders but never made an active NFL roster.

All three Jefferson brothers were talented athletes who played football, with Justin emerging as the superstar of the family as an elite NFL wide receiver.

Parents

Justin’s parents are John and Elaine Jefferson, with John being a former Division II college basketball player and Elaine having a background in basketball as well.

They have three sons, namely Jordan, Rickey, and Justin, all of whom attended Louisiana State University and played college football there.

Career

Justin has consistently advocated for the Vikings to re-sign quarterback Kirk Cousins, with whom he has developed strong chemistry.