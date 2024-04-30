American entertainment attorney and television personality Phaedra Parks’ journey to success has led her to accumulate a net worth of $6 million. From her legal prowess to her television appearances and philanthropic endeavors, Parks’ career has been marked by achievements and milestones.

Phaedra Park Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth October 26, 1973 Place of Birth Athens, Georgia Nationality American Profession Lawyer, TV Personality, Television Producer

Early Life

Phaedra Parks was born on October 26, 1973, in Athens, Georgia.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Wesleyan College, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia, and a degree in mortuary sciences from Jefferson State College.

Legal Career

Parks began her legal career working at Bridges, Ordmand & Faenza, gaining experience in litigation and contract negotiations.

She later became the managing partner of The Parks Group PC, representing high-profile clients in entertainment, athletics, and criminal defense.

Notable clients include Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and Ludacris, among others.

Parks received numerous accolades for her legal expertise, including Attorney of the Year awards and recognition in prominent magazines.

Television and Media

Phaedra Parks gained fame as a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” appearing on the show from season three onwards.

Also Read: What Was Nipsey Hussle Net Worth When He Died?

She showcased her legal insights as a legal analyst for various media outlets, including Fox News, NBC, and “Entertainment Tonight.”

Parks authored the bestselling book “Secrets of the Southern Belle,” offering advice on grace, charm, and confidence.

As a motivational speaker, she travels nationwide, sharing insights on business, law, and personal growth.

Philanthropy

Parks is a passionate advocate for African-American boys, founding the nonprofit organization Save Our Sons.

She works with Congress to implement initiatives supporting at-risk youth and fights social injustices in communities across the country.

Parks is outspoken on civil rights issues and has actively participated in movements from Selma, Alabama, to Flint, Michigan.

Personal Life

Phaedra Parks married Apollo Nida in 2009, with whom she shares two sons.

Nida’s legal troubles, including a conviction for identity theft and fraud, led Parks to file for divorce.

Despite personal challenges, Parks remains resilient and focused on her career and family.

Real Estate

Phaedra Parks resides in a luxurious $3.7 million home in the Buckhead suburb of Atlanta, where she enjoys a lavish lifestyle with her sons.

Phaedra Park Net Worth

Phaedra Park net worth is $6 million.