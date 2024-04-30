fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Phaedra Park Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Phaedra Park Net Worth

    American entertainment attorney and television personality Phaedra Parks’ journey to success has led her to accumulate a net worth of $6 million. From her legal prowess to her television appearances and philanthropic endeavors, Parks’ career has been marked by achievements and milestones.

    Phaedra Park Net Worth $6 Million
    Date of Birth October 26, 1973
    Place of Birth Athens, Georgia
    Nationality American
    Profession Lawyer, TV Personality, Television Producer

    Early Life

    Phaedra Parks was born on October 26, 1973, in Athens, Georgia.

    She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Wesleyan College, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia, and a degree in mortuary sciences from Jefferson State College.

    Legal Career

    Parks began her legal career working at Bridges, Ordmand & Faenza, gaining experience in litigation and contract negotiations.

    She later became the managing partner of The Parks Group PC, representing high-profile clients in entertainment, athletics, and criminal defense.

    Notable clients include Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and Ludacris, among others.

    Parks received numerous accolades for her legal expertise, including Attorney of the Year awards and recognition in prominent magazines.

    Television and Media

    Phaedra Parks gained fame as a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” appearing on the show from season three onwards.

    Also Read: What Was Nipsey Hussle Net Worth When He Died?

    She showcased her legal insights as a legal analyst for various media outlets, including Fox News, NBC, and “Entertainment Tonight.”

    Parks authored the bestselling book “Secrets of the Southern Belle,” offering advice on grace, charm, and confidence.

    As a motivational speaker, she travels nationwide, sharing insights on business, law, and personal growth.

    Philanthropy

    Parks is a passionate advocate for African-American boys, founding the nonprofit organization Save Our Sons.

    She works with Congress to implement initiatives supporting at-risk youth and fights social injustices in communities across the country.

    Parks is outspoken on civil rights issues and has actively participated in movements from Selma, Alabama, to Flint, Michigan.

    Personal Life

    Phaedra Parks married Apollo Nida in 2009, with whom she shares two sons.

    Nida’s legal troubles, including a conviction for identity theft and fraud, led Parks to file for divorce.

    Despite personal challenges, Parks remains resilient and focused on her career and family.

    Real Estate

    Phaedra Parks resides in a luxurious $3.7 million home in the Buckhead suburb of Atlanta, where she enjoys a lavish lifestyle with her sons.

    Phaedra Park Net Worth

    Phaedra Park net worth is $6 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Justin Jefferson Siblings: All About Jordan and Rickey Jefferson

    Phaedra Park Net Worth

     
    Phil Hellmuth Net Worth

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X