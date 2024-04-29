Aamir Khan, born on March 14, 1965 in Mumbai, India, is a highly successful and influential actor in Indian cinema.

He started his acting career as a child artist in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat and later gained prominence with his role in the 1984 film Holi.

Known for his versatility and dedication, Aamir has starred in a wide range of commercially successful and critically acclaimed films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Dil among others.

He is known for his meticulous approach to his work.

Aamir enjoys immense popularity in India and internationally, especially in China, where many of his films have been major box office successes.

Siblings

Aamir has two sisters, Nikhat and Farhat, and one brother, Faisal Khan.

She is the eldest of four siblings and had a “regular brother-sister relationship” with them, with his sister Farhat Dutta revealing that he was “a big bully” as a child.

Aamir’s sister Nikhat has appeared in films like Tanhaji and Mission Mangal.

Career

Aamir was born into a family of filmmakers, with his father Tahir Hussain being a producer and his uncle Nasir Hussain being a prominent producer-director.

She made his acting debut as a child artist in his uncle’s film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973.

After a brief role in the 1984 film Holi, Aamir’s first major breakthrough came with the 1988 romantic tragedy Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which established him as a leading romantic hero.

Over the next decade, he consolidated his status as a top Bollywood star with films like Dil, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Raja Hindustani, for which he won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

In the 2000s, Aamir transitioned into more serious, socially-conscious roles, producing acclaimed films like Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par, the latter of which marked his directorial debut.

Also Read: Nicolas Cage Siblings: The Coppola Siblings Who Carved Hollywood

He also delivered blockbuster hits like Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots and Dangal, cementing his reputation as one of India’s biggest and most versatile stars.

Aamir is known for his meticulous approach, often working on only one film at a time, and his insistence on complete scripts before shooting.

He has won numerous awards, including National Film Awards and the prestigious Padma Bhushan, and has gained immense popularity not just in India but also internationally, especially in China.

Awards and accolades

Aamir has received numerous prestigious awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career in Indian cinema.

He has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, in 2003, and the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 2010.

In 2013, Elizabeth was conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Maulana Azad National Urdu University for his distinguished contributions to Indian cinema.

In 2017, the Government of China recognized him as a National Treasure of India.

In terms of film awards, Aamir has won 9 Filmfare Awards out of 32 nominations, including 3 Best Actor awards.

He has also received 4 National Film Awards, including as an actor, producer and director.

Additionally, Aamir won the AACTA Award for Best Asian Film for Dangal in 2017.

He has been honored with various other awards from prestigious film festivals and organizations like IIFA, Zee Cine, and Screen.

Despite his numerous accolades, Aamir is known for refusing to attend or accept awards from most Indian film award ceremonies, as he believes they lack credibility.

However, he has made exceptions for prestigious awards like the National Film Awards and international honors like the AACTA Award.