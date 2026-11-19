Former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been appointed to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Observation Mission to The Gambia.

Muturi, who is also a Co-Principal of Ukombozi Alliance, was appointed by the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat.

In a statement on Thursday, Muturi said the mission would be led by former Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Pakalitha Mosisili.

The delegation will comprise election experts and other distinguished personalities drawn from different countries and professional backgrounds.

Other members of the mission include Prof Aderemi Isola Ajibewa, former Director of Political Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission in Nigeria; Prof Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Professor of Constitutional Governance and Politics and Adjunct Faculty in Saint Lucia; and Marcella Samba-Sesay, Executive Director of the Campaign for Good Governance in Sierra Leone.

The team also includes Prof Mandlakayise Anthony Mchunu, an electoral expert and Executive Chairman of AfriCore Group in South Africa, and Deepanjalie Abeywardana, Director of Verité Media and Politics at Verité Research in Sri Lanka.

The statement said Muturi’s appointment recognised his experience in public service, parliamentary leadership and democratic governance.

“This prestigious appointment is a significant recognition of Muturi’s experience in public service, parliamentary leadership and democratic governance. It also places Kenya’s representation within an international team entrusted with observing an important democratic process,” the statement read.

The mission will observe the electoral process in The Gambia and work alongside international and regional stakeholders to assess the conduct of the elections against democratic principles and standards.