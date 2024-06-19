Justin Roiland Siblings: Meet Amy Roiland Who is an Actress, Entrepreneur

Justin Roiland is an American voice actor, animator, writer, producer and director best known as the co-creator of Adult Swim’s animated sitcom Rick and Morty.

He also co-created Hulu’s Solar Opposites, in which he voiced the main character, Korvo, in seasons 1 through 3 from 2020 to 2022.

Roiland is dyslexic and has been involved in various controversies, including allegations of domestic violence and sexual misconduct.

In 2023, he was accused of sexual assault and direct messaging underage girls, and although he has denied, his career has been significantly impacted by these incidents.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Controversies

Siblings

Roiland has a sister named Amy Roiland, an actress and entrepreneur.

Amy grew up alongside Justin in Stockton, California. The siblings have been close, with Amy often appearing in various projects and events related to Roiland’s work.

Amy has been involved in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on fashion and social media.

She founded Fashion/Social Networking, a platform that connects fashion professionals and enthusiasts. Her work has been featured in various publications and events, showcasing her expertise in the fashion industry.

Amy has also made appearances in some of Justin’s projects, including Rick and Morty.

She voiced several characters in the show, including the character of Amy in the episode Total Rickall (Season 2, Episode 4).

This episode features a character named Amy, who is a clone of Morty’s sister, also named Amy. The character’s appearance and personality were inspired by Amy.

Career

Roiland is best known as the co-creator of Adult Swim’s animated sitcom Rick and Morty, for which he voiced the protagonists Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith in seasons 1 through 6 from 2013 to 2022.

He began his career in the early 2000s, making short films and acting in various projects. He was part of Channel 101, an L.A. media collective founded by Dan Harmon and Rob Schrab.

Roiland appeared regularly on The Sarah Silverman Program on Comedy Central as Blonde Craig.

From 2010 to 2016, he co-hosted The Grandma’s Virginity Podcast with future Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley and future Steven Universe producer Jackie Buscarino.

In 2012, Adult Swim approached Dan Harmon to produce a new animated series. Harmon approached Roiland, and they created Rick and Morty, which debuted in 2013 to widespread acclaim.

The show quickly grew into a fan community as audiences praised the show for its unique storytelling and incorporation of science fiction elements.

Between 2013 and 2022, Roiland voiced Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. In addition to the voice work, he served as a co-writer and executive producer alongside Dan Harmon.

He has also worked on other projects, including Solar Opposites, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, and Fish Hooks.

Roiland founded the animation studio Justin Roiland’s Solo Vanity Card Productions and the video game studio Squanch Games.

His highest-selling piece was his Simpsons homage The Smintons, sold at $290,100. The collection sold for a total of $1.65 million.

Controversies

Roiland has faced numerous controversies and allegations of abuse.

In January 2023, he was charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment over a 2020 incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

The charges were later dropped due to “insufficient evidence,” but the allegations led to his removal from Rick and Morty and his voice acting roles.

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming also surfaced, including claims of engaging in sexual conversations with underage fans and offering to pay for their travel expenses.

Screenshots of alleged conversations between Roiland and underage fans were leaked, showing him using his characters to gain their trust and ask for inappropriate images.

Roiland was also known for his difficult behavior in the Rick and Morty writing room, isolating himself and becoming uncommunicative, with female staff members reporting unprofessional and borderline harassing behavior from him.

Roiland faced additional legal issues related to domestic battery and false imprisonment charges in 2020, and he was accused of sexual assault and abuse in 2023, leading to his dismissal from most companies he was working with.

Harmon, Roiland’s co-creator and showrunner, expressed regret and shame over the allegations, stating that he had not spoken to Roiland since 2019 and felt that the allegations were a betrayal of trust between the two.

His career has been significantly impacted by the controversies, and the future of Rick and Morty remains uncertain, with some speculating that the show may continue without Roiland’s involvement.

Roiland’s legal issues are ongoing, and his current status in the entertainment industry remains in limbo.