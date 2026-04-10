Justin Thomas has built an impressive career both on and off the golf course, amassing a net worth estimated at $45 million. Widely regarded as one of the top players of his generation, Thomas has combined elite tournament success with lucrative endorsement deals to become one of golf’s highest-earning stars.

Justin Thomas Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth Apr 29, 1993 Place of Birth Louisville, Kentucky

How Justin Thomas Built His Net Worth

Thomas’ wealth is driven by two primary income streams: tournament winnings and endorsements.

Since turning professional in 2013, he has earned approximately $63 million in official PGA Tour prize money, contributing significantly to his overall career earnings, which are estimated to be around $100 million.

His breakout year came in 2017, when he won five PGA Tour events, including the prestigious PGA Championship, and secured the FedEx Cup title. That season cemented his place among golf’s elite and significantly boosted his earning power.

Endorsements

Beyond tournament play, Thomas has built a strong commercial portfolio with major global brands. His endorsement deals include partnerships with:

Titleist

FootJoy

Ralph Lauren

NetJets

Beats by Dre

Citigroup

WHOOP

Greyson Clothiers

These sponsorships generate millions annually, often rivaling or exceeding his on-course earnings in certain years.

Achievements

Thomas’ rise began early. After a standout college career at the University of Alabama, he turned pro in 2013 and quickly made an impact.

Key milestones include:

2017 PGA Championship winner

FedEx Cup champion (2017)

Multiple PGA Tour victories across his career

Reaching World No. 1 in the Official Golf Ranking in both 2018 and 2020

His ability to consistently compete at the highest level has ensured steady earnings and long-term financial growth.

Thomas has remained a competitive force on the PGA Tour, adding more titles over the years, including his second PGA Championship win in 2022 and another victory at the RBC Heritage in 2025.

In addition to prize money and endorsements, his participation in international team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup further enhances his global profile and commercial value.

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