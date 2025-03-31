Justine Lupe Siblings: All About Colin Lupe

Justine Lupe-Schomp, known professionally as Justine Lupe, is an American actress born on May 31, 1989, in Denver, Colorado.

With a career spanning over a decade, she has become a recognizable face in both television and film, celebrated for her versatility and compelling performances.

Raised in a family with deep ties to the arts, Lupe’s path to stardom was influenced by her upbringing and education.

She graduated from the Denver School of the Arts theater program in 2007 and later earned a degree from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City in 2011.

Her grandmother, Kay Schomp, has a theater named after her at the Denver School of the Arts, reflecting the family’s artistic legacy.

Justine has one known sibling, a younger brother named Colin Lupe.

While Justine has made a name for herself in the spotlight, Colin has also pursued a creative career, albeit behind the scenes.

He works as a cinematographer, a profession that complements Justine’s on-screen work. Growing up together in Denver, the siblings shared a childhood filled with artistic exploration.

Career

Lupe’s acting career began in 2011 with a small role in the television series Unforgettable, followed by appearances in films like Three Forms of Insomnia and Ex-Girlfriends.

Her early years were marked by guest spots on shows such as Southland, Harry’s Law, and Royal Pains in 2012, showcasing her ability to adapt to various genres.

She gained wider recognition in 2013 with her role as Nessa in Noah Baumbach’s indie film Frances Ha.

Her television breakthrough came in 2014 when she joined the ABC sitcom Cristela as Maddie Culpepper, stepping into the role after the pilot episode and staying through its 2015 conclusion.

Lupe’s career soared with her portrayal of Holly Gibney in the crime drama Mr. Mercedes (2017–2019), based on Stephen King’s novel, where her nuanced performance earned critical praise.

Simultaneously, she took on the recurring role of Astrid Weissman in the acclaimed comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017–2023).

Her most prominent role to date is Willa Ferreyra in HBO’s Succession (2018–2023), where she transitioned from a recurring character to a series regular by the third season, cementing her status as a standout in the ensemble cast.

More recently, she starred as Morgan in the 2024 Netflix romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, further proving her range.

Alongside television, Lupe has appeared in films like Not Fade Away (2012), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2017), and Luckiest Girl Alive (2022), blending her theater-honed skills with screen presence.

Accolades

Lupe’s work has not gone unnoticed, particularly as part of ensemble casts in critically acclaimed series.

She shared in the success of Succession’s ensemble, which won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2022.

The show also earned her a nomination for the same award in 2024, reflecting her contribution to its sustained excellence.

Additionally, her performance in Succession contributed to a 2021 Pena de Prata nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Her role in Mr. Mercedes garnered a nomination for the 2019 Satellite Awards, acknowledging her individual impact in a competitive field.