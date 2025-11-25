KAA Announces 100 Firefighter Job Vacancies

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced 100 job vacancies for trainee firefighters, who will undergo a one-year contract training programme before being considered for permanent and pensionable employment.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, KAA said it is looking to recruit competent and self-driven individuals to fill the positions under job grade 53.

The Authority stated that the full job description, requirements, and application instructions are available on the KAA website at www.kaa.go.ke under the Careers section.

Applications must be submitted by Monday, December 8, 2025, at 5:00 pm East African Time.

KAA was established in 1991 under the Kenya Airports Authority Act, Cap 395, with the mandate to provide and manage aviation infrastructure across the country.