Congo ex-president Kabila makes first public appearance in rebel-held Goma

Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila appeared for the first time in public in rebel-held territory in the country’s volatile east on Thursday, meeting with religious leaders in what participants said was a push for peace.

Kabila, who has been out of the country since 2023, mostly in South Africa, is wanted in Congo for alleged crimes against humanity for supporting the insurgency in the east, including a role in the massacre of civilians. Congo has also moved to suspend his political party and seize the assets of its leaders.

The former president’s camp denies any ties to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who have seized more territory than ever since January. He had been vowing to return to the Central African country for weeks to help find a solution to the conflict.

His return could complicate Washington’s plans for a peace agreement between Congo and Rwanda. Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior adviser for Africa, told Reuters earlier this month the deal could be signed this summer, accompanied by minerals deals aimed at bringing billions of dollars of Western investment to the region.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi’s government in Kinshasa this week accused Kabila of “positioning himself as the rebel leader” along with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Kabila received religious leaders on Thursday at his residence in Kinyogote, west of the city of Goma, said reporters, who were barred from filming the discussions.

Dressed in a grey jacket and a blue shirt, the 53-year-old didn’t speak to the press.

“The former president… called us to express his wish to see peace return to the eastern part of the country and throughout the country,” said Joel Amurani, president of the Interfaith Synergy for Peace and Mediation, a religious group, who attended the meeting.

A close aide of Kabila’s said the consultation sessions were aimed at learning about security challenges in the region and that political, administrative, military and civil society figures were invited to further discussions on Friday.

It is unclear how long Kabila intends to stay in M23-held territory.

The United Nations and Western governments say Rwanda has provided arms and troops to M23. Rwanda denies backing M23 and says its military has acted in self-defence against Congo’s army and a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

By Agencies