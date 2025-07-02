Kacey Musgraves Siblings: Getting to Know Kelly Christine Sutton

Kacey Lee Musgraves, born on August 21, 1988, in Golden, Texas, is an American singer, songwriter, and musician.

With a career that spans over two decades, Musgraves has carved a unique niche in the music industry, combining traditional country elements with progressive themes and modern sounds.

Raised in a small town with a population of less than 200, she grew up immersed in a supportive family environment that nurtured her musical talents from a young age.

The daughter of Craig Musgraves, a printing business owner, and Karen Musgraves, an artist, Kacey began writing songs at age eight and learned to play the mandolin and guitar in her childhood.

Kacey has one younger sister, Kelly Christine Sutton, born in 1990 in Golden, Texas.

Kelly has established herself as a successful photographer and businesswoman, often collaborating with Kacey on professional projects.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Kelly has captured the album art for several of Kacey’s records, including the Grammy-winning Golden Hour, which was photographed in their hometown during the titular golden hour.

Kacey has spoken highly of their close relationship, noting that working with her sister adds a special layer of meaning to her projects due to their lifelong bond.

Career

Musgraves’ musical journey began in her childhood, performing western swing music at local festivals and forming the duo Texas Two Bits with schoolmate Alina Tatum.

Her family funded her first solo album, Movin’ On, when she was just 14, showcasing her early songwriting talent.

In 2007, she gained wider exposure by placing seventh on the USA Network’s Nashville Star.

After moving to Austin, Texas, and later Nashville, she signed with Mercury Nashville in 2012, releasing her debut major-label album, Same Trailer Different Park, in 2013.

The album’s introspective singles, such as “Merry Go ‘Round” and “Follow Your Arrow,” challenged country music conventions and earned critical acclaim.

Her sophomore album, Pageant Material (2015), further solidified her reputation for blending wit and sincerity.

In 2016, she released A Very Kacey Christmas, a holiday-themed album, followed by her 2018 masterpiece Golden Hour, which marked a shift toward a psychedelic-folk-pop-country fusion.

Her 2021 album, Star-Crossed, explored personal themes of heartbreak, and her 2024 release, Deeper Well, reflected a return to introspective storytelling.

Musgraves has also collaborated with artists like Troye Sivan, The Flaming Lips, and Lana Del Rey, expanding her influence beyond country music.

Accolades

Musgraves has won eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Golden Hour in 2019, Best Country Song for “Merry Go ‘Round,” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies.”

Her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park, earned the Grammy for Best Country Album in 2014.

Musgraves has also secured seven Country Music Association Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

Additionally, she has received four Academy of Country Music Awards, with Golden Hour making her one of only five artists to win Album of the Year at the Grammys, CMAs, and ACMs for the same record.