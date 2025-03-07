Kaela Davis Siblings: All About Antonio “A.J.” Davis

Kaela Davis is an American professional basketball player born on March 15, 1995, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Currently playing for the Chicago Sky in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Davis has carved out a notable career in the sport.

She played college basketball at Georgia Tech before transferring to the University of South Carolina, where she helped lead the Gamecocks to an NCAA Championship in 2017.

Drafted 10th overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2017 WNBA Draft, Davis has since played for multiple WNBA teams, including the Atlanta Dream, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, and now the Chicago Sky.

Siblings

Kaela has a twin brother, Antonio “A.J.” Davis, who shares her birthday and her love for basketball.

A.J. is also a professional basketball player, making the Davis twins a dynamic duo in the sport.

Standing at 6-foot-9, A.J. played college basketball at the University of Central Florida (UCF), where he averaged 8.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during his redshirt junior season.

His team reached the Final Four of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) in 2017, coinciding with Kaela’s NCAA Championship run—an exciting time for the Davis family.

After college, A.J. took his talents overseas, playing professionally for teams like Prishtina and the Brisbane Bullets.

Career

Davis began making waves at Buford High School in Georgia, where she led her team to multiple state championships and earned All-American honors.

Her high school success paved the way for her collegiate career, starting at Georgia Tech.

There, she became the fastest player in program history to reach 1,000 points (in just 52 games) and earned First-Team All-ACC honors as a freshman and sophomore.

Despite her individual success, the team’s lack of NCAA Tournament appearances prompted her to transfer to South Carolina after her sophomore year.

At South Carolina, under coach Dawn Staley, Davis found the winning environment she sought.

In her junior year, she played a pivotal role in the Gamecocks’ 2017 NCAA Championship victory, averaging 15.8 points in the postseason.

She declared for the 2017 WNBA Draft, where the Dallas Wings selected her 10th overall.

Her rookie season was impressive, earning her a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie Team after averaging 6.1 points per game.

Over the years, Davis has played for several WNBA teams, including the Atlanta Dream (2020), Seattle Storm (2022), and Phoenix Mercury (2022), often signing hardship contracts that showcase her adaptability.

In 2024, she rejoined the Chicago Sky under a hardship contract, continuing to contribute her skills as a 6-foot-2 guard/forward.

Beyond the WNBA, Davis has competed internationally, winning a EuroCup title with Galatasaray in Turkey in 2018 and playing for the Perth Lynx in Australia (though vertigo prevented her from fulfilling that contract).

Accolades

Davis’s trophy case is filled with accolades from her high school, college, and professional careers.

In high school, she won multiple state championships with Buford High School and was named to prestigious All-American teams.

At Georgia Tech, she became the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 points, earned First-Team All-ACC honors in 2015, Second-Team All-ACC in 2014, and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team; she also led the ACC in scoring in league games as a sophomore with 19.2 points per game.

At South Carolina, she won an NCAA Championship in 2017, was named NCAA Stockton Regional Most Outstanding Player, earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team, and received CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 recognition.

Professionally, she was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team in 2017, won a EuroCup Championship with Galatasaray in 2018, and was drafted 10th overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft.