Kalonzo Differs With Raila On Failed Adani Airport Deal

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sharply criticized Azimio coalition partner Raila Odinga over his remarks regretting the collapse of the proposed Adani airport deal at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), saying the deal would have compromised Kenya’s sovereignty.

Raila, while speaking during the Cabinet retreat in Karen, had described the failed partnership with India’s Adani Group as a “major disappointment” that stalled Kenya’s ambition to become Africa’s leading aviation hub.

“Kenya can become a hub, a big hub. I was very disappointed when we were not able to move on with the airport contract. That was very unfortunate,” Raila said.

He traced the history of Kenya’s attempts to expand JKIA, noting that the Greenfield Terminal project—initially awarded in 2012 during the Grand Coalition Government—was cancelled due to internal disagreements and feasibility concerns. The project was revived in 2023 through a public-private partnership with the Adani Group under President William Ruto’s administration, but it too collapsed amid political pressure and public concern.

“When we now brought in Adani, they brought all this politics, and then the contract was canceled. If that is not done, Nairobi has become dormant,” Raila said, warning that Kenya risks falling behind countries like Ethiopia and Rwanda, which are investing heavily in aviation infrastructure.

He also urged Kenya to view its national carrier as a strategic economic tool, similar to the model adopted by countries like the United Arab Emirates, where the national airline supports broader economic goals beyond profitability.

But Kalonzo pushed back strongly, calling the Adani deal a threat to Kenya’s independence and strategic assets.

“I’m shocked that Raila Odinga regrets its cancellation. How can any patriotic Kenyan mourn the end of an agreement that would have compromised our critical infrastructure?” Kalonzo asked.

He said Kenya’s airports should remain under local control, arguing that foreign partnerships that touch on key infrastructure must be carefully scrutinized.

“Our airports belong to Kenyans. Our sovereignty is not for sale. Such deals will never see the light of day in Kenya—not on our watch,” Kalonzo said.