Kalonzo in Support of Planned Protests Over Ruto’s Attacks on Judiciary

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in support of peaceful protests set to be held next week over President William Ruto’s sustained attacks on the judiciary.

The protests were called by Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri on Wednesday.

Theuri said all advocates and legal professionals will wear yellow ribbons during the demonstrations to show their support for the judiciary and the rule of law.

He pleaded with President Ruto to retract his remarks since they are creating a negative precedent for the legal system.

“We’re concerned as LSK that we begin the year with a dark cloud hovering around the justice system following remarks by the President. Those remarks are a threat to the rule of law…we want the President to retract or else they will send very bad signals,” he said.

“We remind the President that the same courts upheld his own election based on impartiality and at one time nullified another. The President should refrain from undermining the Judiciary.”

Kalonzo in a statement urged judicial officers to remain steadfast in dispensing justice.

“When there are allegations of corruption by some judicial officers, there is a clear framework in place to investigate them, notably the Judicial Service Act of 2011,” he said.

The former vice president further castigated the head of state for pretending to uphold the rule of law.

“It is now evident that those who pretend to uphold the rule of law are now clearly exposing their true colours. They have paid lip service to the cardinal principles of the rule of law enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” he said.