Kalonzo Leads Opposition In Laying Flowers Near Parliament To Honour June 25 Victims

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday led a group of opposition leaders in laying flowers near Parliament to honour the young Kenyans who lost their lives during the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests.

Kalonzo began the day with an interdenominational prayer service at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and other leaders accompanied him.

The group then marched peacefully towards Parliament, carrying flowers and the national flag.

However, they were blocked from accessing the Parliament, which was heavily guarded by police using barricades and razor wire.

Police led them out of the place to the outside of Uhuru Park, where they addressed a handful of people.

“This is a police state now. Police have sealed all over to protect the regime,” said Kalonzo.

He said they will keep on pushing for justice for the victims of the June 25, 2024 protests.

“We remember and honour our fallen heroes today. Let justice be our shield and defender,” he wrote on social media shortly after the event.

Several other leaders also joined the protests. Former Chief Justice David Maraga walked with demonstrators in Nairobi’s Central Business District to mark the anniversary. He called for the protection of the constitution and human rights.

“We want the constitution to be respected. We want human life to have value, that’s why we are joining this procession. I can’t see any violence here, these people are peaceful,” Maraga said.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino were also seen marching with protestors.

Security was tight in Nairobi, with police sealing off roads leading to Parliament and State House. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by senior police officials, visited key installations in the city to monitor the situation. Most businesses remained closed as a precaution.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had earlier warned protestors against attempting to access protected government premises. He cited the Protected Areas Act and emphasized that anyone found violating the law would face firm action.

“The National Police Service shall at all times lawfully and firmly prevent any breach of peace by any group or groups of persons acting contrary to the provisions of the law,” said Kanja.