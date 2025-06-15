Kalonzo Rejects Kindiki’s Call To Join Gov’t

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s latest attempt to bring him into the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In a social media post on Sunday, June 15 2025, Kalonzo told supporters to ignore reports that he was in talks with government. He called the claims “a poor attempt to divide the United Opposition.”

“I will not work with people who have Gen Z blood on their hands, including that of Albert Ojwang’,” the former vice president wrote.

“Kenyans know the truth. I will always stand with the people.”

A day earlier, Deputy President Kindiki had visited Makueni County for an economic empowerment forum.

He praised Kalonzo as “a respected senior” and said he would keep talking to him for the sake of Ukambani’s development.

“There is no enmity between us,” Kindiki told residents. “What we want is progress for every part of the country.”

The deputy president also criticised leaders who claim some communities lack “shares” in government, branding such talk divisive and unconstitutional. He warned that Kalonzo should not be “misled” by those fanning tribal politics.

“No region will be left out,” Kindiki said. “Every Kenyan pays taxes. Every Kenyan will get development.”