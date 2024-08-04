Kalonzo Says Nobody Should Sell Fear to Kenyans

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says fear should not be sold Kenyans to silence them.

He said there is a new push by government operatives to sell lies and fears to Kenyans as a way of silencing them.

Kalonzo said this when he attended a Church Service at the CFF Kiambu Church in Kiambu Town.

Kalonzoa who was accompanied by former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu aka ‘Babayao’, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, DAP – Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Makueni County Senator Dan Maanzo and Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu among others reiterated that Kenyans are free to air views freely.

“Nobody should sell fear to Kenyans. The Constitution of Kenya 2010 that President Mwai Kibaki promulgated in 2010 is enshrined in our constitution and its freedom cannot not be taken away,” he said.

Talking on the police brutality and the government insensitivity that Gen Zs and Millennials youths he said have been subjected to, the Wiper leader said that there was no national pride when youths and young Kenyans are killed and attacked while they are only armed with a phone, a bottle of water and the Kenyan flag.

Musyoka thanked Bishop John Michael Wanderi who ministered to the faithfuls describing his sermon as a powerful one.

He stated that he was leaving Kiambu town when renewed in spirit.

Musyoka asked the Bishop and the Church to keep his wife Mama Pauline Musyoka who is ailing in their prayers and thoughts.

He also asked people not to call him a “water melon” again saying that the real “water melon” of political world in the country are being seen.

The Wiper leader noted that Kiambu town was growing rapidly and his vision going forward was for a dual carriageway from Muthaiga, Nairobi to Ndumberi in the county be constructed.

Musyoka who called for the spirit of Oneness reminded the worshipers that when it comes to Olympics, Team Kenya athletes that is participating in the games in Paris, France was not viewed in terms of tribe.

“The tribe issue has been put to bed forever by Gen Z and we must thank them.”

Wamalwa noted that the late former Mwai Kibaki had the most able Deputy President in Musyoka adding that together with their administration they were able to develop the economy of Kenya from negative zero to 7 percent growth.