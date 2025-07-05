Kalonzo Slams Ruto Over Sh1.2 Billion State House Church, Calls It ‘Impeachable’

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has criticised President William Ruto over the construction of a Sh1.2 billion church within State House, calling it unconstitutional and warning that such actions amount to impeachable offences.

Speaking on Saturday, Kalonzo said the State must remain secular and accused the president of blurring the line between religion and government.

“Even the colonialists didn’t build a church at the Government House. What you are doing, Mr. Ruto, are impeachable offences,” he said.

Kalonzo urged the president to uphold the Constitution and protect the freedoms granted under the 2010 Constitution.

“This tragic drama has to stop. Let Kenyans enjoy the freedoms that President Mwai Kibaki left behind.”

President Ruto had earlier defended the construction, saying it would be a personal project funded out of his own pocket.

“I am not going to ask anyone for an apology for building a church. The devil might be angry and can do what he wants,” Ruto said on Friday while addressing politicians at State House.

He insisted that the structure replaces an old iron-sheet church he found at the premises. “Does that look befitting for the State House?” he asked.

Architectural drawings published by the Daily Nation show a grand structure with stained glass and space for 8,000 worshippers, raising concerns among Kenyans and religious leaders.

The Atheists Society of Kenya has threatened legal action to block the project. Its president Harrison Mumia called it a promotion of Christian nationalism.

“Kenya does not belong to Christians only. This is anti-democratic,” he said.

Critics argue that building a massive religious structure on public property, even with private funds, violates Kenya’s secular principles.

Catholic Archbishop of Nairobi Philip Anyolo added his voice to the debate, saying clarity is needed on the kind of structure being constructed.

“Such a building should not be on a public institution. If it’s a chaplaincy, it should be made clear,” he said.

President Ruto, known for his evangelical Christian beliefs, previously built a church at his official residence in Karen when he was deputy president.