Kalonzo Vows Battle Royale Over Adan-JKIA Deal

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka vowed a litigation with President William Ruto over the controversial Adan Holdings – Jomo Kenyatta International Airport lease deal.

Musyoka described the entire deal as smelling sleaze.

Musyoka said they are now directing every resource at stopping the controversial deal and save the country wastage.

Musyoka who was speaking at Tendere in Bomachoge Chache during the burial of former area MP Simon Ogari said the court case signals the first phase of the battle to reclaim the country from cartels.

“Let us meet in court, it is going to be mess, no guess work, i know we shall score it big against this level of state impunity,” Musyoka told mourners.

Ogari succumbed to a respiratory infection last week at his Karen residence.

Forner Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said it was unfortunate Ruto was fighting his deputy.

“Today as we were coming here we heard DP Rigathi Gachagua accusing Ruto of calling him a snake.”

” For us we know the snake of corruption , not this name calling we are witnessing lately. We must fight the snake selling off Jomo Kenyatta Airport, fight impunity not calling each other snakes,” Wamalwa said.

He said the Raila Odinga’s exit from Kenyan politics would not dampen the fight for justice and the welfare of the nation.

“As co principals we shall still remain in the trenches and continue the fight to the bitter end for the common welfare of our people, nothing shall change,” he said.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati said ODM was still independent and it only loaned a few of its lieutenants to salvage the Kenya Kwanza government.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mutinda, who was also present said as legislators they would not abandon the vigil in keeping check the government.

“We shall stand firm to ensure that the common man would not continue being squeezed in the anvil of the Ruto economy. Those of us with voices must raise up the cry for our people so that they can get reprieve from the life Ruto is enslaving them in,” he told mourners..

Leader after another eulogized the late Ogari as a selfless and one who immersed himself in the service for humanity.