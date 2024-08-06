Kamala Harris and Tim Walz Kick Off Campaign with Philadelphia Rally

Vice-President Kamala Harris and her newly announced running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have just wrapped up their first joint appearance following the vice-presidential pick announcement.

Harris introduced Walz to enthusiastic supporters at a Philadelphia rally, emphasizing his impressive public service record and his background as a high school teacher and National Guard servicemember.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a former contender for the vice-presidential nomination, endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket, praising Walz as an “outstanding governor” and a “great patriot.”

Walz expressed pride in joining Harris’s ticket, criticized former President Donald Trump for prioritizing personal gain over public service, and vowed to debate his opponent, JD Vance. He also criticized Republican stances on women’s healthcare and in vitro fertilization, advocating for personal freedom in healthcare decisions.

The rally was marked by high energy and enthusiasm, with Harris and Walz rallying the crowd around their campaign themes of progress and fighting for fundamental freedoms. Walz shared personal anecdotes from his small-town upbringing in Nebraska and his service in the National Guard.

The Harris-Walz team is kicking off a campaign tour through key battleground states as they prepare for the upcoming election. The rally, attended by supporters and media, set the tone for the campaign’s next phase, with both candidates emphasizing their vision for America’s future.

Despite not being selected as the running mate, Shapiro’s support for the Harris-Walz ticket and his continued commitment to the Democratic campaign were evident. He received an enthusiastic reception from the crowd.

The rally marked Walz’s introduction to a broader national audience, presenting an opportunity for him to establish his profile and appeal to voters in key states like Pennsylvania.