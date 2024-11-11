Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, Denies Hospitalization Rumors After Election Loss

Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, addressed rumors claiming she was hospitalized for a “mental breakdown” after Harris’s recent loss in the 2024 presidential race to Donald Trump.

Emhoff, 25, dismissed the speculation through a statement on her Instagram Story.

“OK, I’m just gonna go out and say it. There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true,” she wrote. Emhoff also voiced frustration toward those spreading the rumor, adding, “There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry.”

Emhoff, who has been open about her mental health journey, also shared that she’s dealt with mental health challenges “her whole life” and emphasized that she’s not “ashamed” of it. Her mother, Kerstin Emhoff, responded to the rumors on social media, calling them “MAGA nonsense” and urging others to “leave my kids alone.” She reassured followers that Ella was doing well and spending a peaceful day with family.

The rumors surfaced after Ella was seen tearful during Harris’s concession speech at Howard University. Addressing the loss on Instagram, Ella wrote, “Truly no words. We are all gonna get through this. It just hurts right now, and that’s OK.” She encouraged her followers to stay united, check on each other, and focus on making positive changes in their communities.

Ella Emhoff, a fashion designer, appeared at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in support of Harris’s campaign. Ella’s parents, Kerstin Emhoff and Douglas Emhoff, share another child, Cole Emhoff, and Douglas has been married to Harris since 2014.