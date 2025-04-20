Kandie named the Coast head of DCI in changes

Former head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Murang’a Daniel Kandie was named the new Coast Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) in changes announced.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, announced the changes, including the designation of a new RCIO for Nyanza.

Kandie will replace Adan Guyo who was promoted and moved to DCI headquarters and named the director of, inspection unit. The changes were announced on April 16.

The new Nyanza RCIO will be George Mutonya who had been in West Pokot as the County Criminal Investigations Officer, officials said.

Mutonya replaced George Kisaka who was promoted and moved to DCI headquarters and named the deputy head of investigations bureau. He will replace Paul Wachira who is retiring.

The new director of operations at the DCI headquarters will be former North Eastern RCIO Samson Kiptum.

Kiptum took over from Richard Mwaura who was moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons to deputise Jecinta Muthoni.

Insiders said the changes were triggered by recent promotions that were announced by the National Police service Commission.

For instance, Francis Ndiema (Personnel) from the DCI was also promoted to the rank of SAIG.

Director Corporate Communication Michael Muchiri Nyaga and Chief Transport Officer-APS, Edward Ochola were promoted to the rank of AIG.

A total of 51 other officers of the rank of CP were promoted to the rank of AIG. They include Coast Region police commander Ali Nuno, Commandant Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) Benard Korir, Samuel Ndanyi (Central), Hillary Birgen (Logistics), Johana Tanui (Operations), Patrick Mwakio (Inspectorate), Sarah Duncan (Reforms), Joyce Kanda (Personnel), Richard Cheptilat (Airwing).

The Chief of Operations in Haiti Stephen Kipruto, Deputy Commandant Richard Rotich, Dr Philip Ouma (DCI Reforms), Ali Samata (Banking Fraud), Dennis Okadapau (Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau) and Janet Shako (Logistics) were also promoted to the rank of AIG.