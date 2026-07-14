Kanini Kega records statement after attack ahead of Ol Kalou mini poll

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega recorded a statement with police, claiming he narrowly escaped an armed attack by security officers ahead of the Ol Kalou mini poll scheduled for Thursday.

Kega recorded his statement at Oljororok Police Station, where he detailed how he and his team were allegedly pursued by armed officers who opened fire on their vehicle, forcing them to flee.

He claimed the alleged attack was intended to intimidate him and his team and prevent them from monitoring and guarding the upcoming by-election.

“This is meant to intimidate us not to come and supervise the elections here. We shall come,” he said.

After recording the statement, Kega and his team left the police station as investigations into the incident began.

Police confirmed they had received the complaint and said investigations were underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and identify those responsible.

In a video shared on Monday, the former Kieni MP claimed he escaped the armed officers and sought refuge in a nearby home, where he remained for some time while assessing the situation.

“Kenyans, you can see I’m under attack. I’ve been chased by armed police officers. They pointed guns at me. We were only able to escape,” Kega said in the video.

He also directed sharp criticism at President William Ruto, alleging the attack was an attempt on his life.

“Ruto, you are not going to kill us unless you kill all of us. But we are not going to relent,” Kega said. “You wanted to kill me over three vehicles. You have even sprayed my vehicle. I am only alive by the grace of God.”

Kega said residents sheltered him after the incident.

“I want to tell Kenyans that I’m temporarily safe in this house,” he added.

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions following violent incidents reported in Kisumu and Nyahururu over the weekend, as political activity intensifies ahead of the Ol Kalou mini poll.

Police have not confirmed Kega’s allegations, and investigations are ongoing.

It is suspected some of the attackers were police officers.