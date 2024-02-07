Kanye West To Perform In Nairobi In December

American Hip hop star Kanye West, alias Ye is set to perform in Kenya this year.

Ye, announced he could be coming to Kenya in December this year.

Ye took to social media to reveal that he is set to perform in Nairobi, at the Nyayo National Stadium, on December 7, 2024.

In the list of some of the world venues he is set to perform, Kenya is among the three African countries he will visit. The other two are Ethiopia and Egypt.

In Egypt, he will perform at the Cairo International Stadium, and in Nigeria, his fans will meet him at the Eko Energy City.

Kanye is also scheduled to tour other parts of the world, among them Spain, Argentina, UK, Australia, Japan and Mexico in a packed year-long schedule.

Details of his planned tour to Kenya have not been made public.

Many online sought an explanation from him on the exact event saying this is something they look forward to.

American hip-hop music enjoys considerable fanaticism in Kenya, a country that has also produced rap musicians of its own.

They include Khaligraph Jones, Octopizzo among others.

It will also be interesting to see if Kanye will tag along his Australian wife, Bianca Censori, with him. They have courted controversy over the last one year.

The couple’s sense of fashion, which obviously will be a major concern in Kenya, has had them make headlines, with the latest being Bianca dressed in a raincoat only, with literally nothing under it.

The latest outing has left many fans calling the couple out, with one saying it is public indecency and Bianca should be banned.