‘Karate Kid’ Star Chad McQueen Dies at 63

Chad McQueen, best known for his role as Dutch in the iconic ‘Karate Kid’ film series, has passed away at the age of 63. According to his longtime attorney, Arthur Barens, Chad died on Wednesday at his Palm Desert, CA ranch due to organ failure, which stemmed from an injury he sustained several years ago.

Chad, son of legendary actor Steve McQueen, was surrounded by his children, life partner, and attorney when he passed. While he achieved fame as Dutch in both the original 1984 “The Karate Kid” and its 1986 sequel, Chad was also known for his work in the 1993 action film “Firepower.”

Outside of acting, Chad had a successful career as a professional racer. From a young age, he excelled in motorsports, winning the World Mini Grand Prix at just 12 years old. His passion for racing was influenced by his father, and as a child, he even rode alongside Steve McQueen during the filming of the 1971 movie “Le Mans,” where he experienced speeds of up to 100 mph.

Although rumors swirled about Chad’s involvement in the final season of the “Cobra Kai” series, his attorney confirmed that he did not reprise his role. Chad is remembered as a one-of-a-kind individual who made a lasting impact on both Hollywood and the racing world.

He will be deeply missed. Chad was 63. Rest in peace.