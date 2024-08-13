Red Sox’s Duran suspended for homophobic slur

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was Tuesday suspended for two matches after directing a homophobic slur towards a supporter during a match on Sunday.

Duran made the comment, which was picked up by broadcaster New England Sports Network, to a heckling fan during his team’s 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old’s fee for the suspended matches will be donated to the Greater PFLAG Boston – an organisation dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Duran, who will be required to take part in sensitivity training, says he will learn from the incident.

“I just wanted to say that I’ve had some fans reach out to me and tell me that they’re disappointed in me and I just wanted to let them know that I’m sorry for my actions and I’m going to work on being better for them,” Duran said on Monday.

“There was no intent behind the word that was used – it was just the heat of the moment and just happened to be said.

“It’s on me for that word coming out. But there was no intent behind that word being used.”

On Sunday, Duran released an official statement in which he apologised for his actions.

“Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility,” he said.

By Agencies