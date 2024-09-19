Karl Lagerfeld’s Net Worth At Death

Karl Lagerfeld, an iconic German fashion designer and photographer, had an estimated net worth of $300 million at the time of his death in February 2019. Unlike many of his peers, Lagerfeld did not build his fortune through a personal collection but rather by designing for high-profile brands. His creative brilliance was defined by his long-term associations with fashion houses Chanel and Fendi, where he served as creative director. Lagerfeld held lifetime contracts with both brands, earning him a minimum of $50 million annually.

Early Life

Born Karl Otto Lagerfeld on September 10, 1933, in Hamburg, Germany, Karl was drawn to visual arts from a young age. His father, Otto, was a businessman, while his mother, Elisabeth, was a lingerie saleswoman. At the age of 14, Karl moved to Paris, where he entered a design competition and won the coat category, leading to a friendship with Yves Saint Laurent. His career took off when he was hired as an assistant to Pierre Balmain, and later he became an artistic director for Jean Patou. Lagerfeld soon freelanced for major fashion houses, including Chloé and Valentino.

In 1967, Karl was hired by Fendi to modernize its fur line, marking the beginning of his lifelong collaboration with the brand. By the 1980s, he had taken the reins at Chanel, revitalizing the house’s legacy and launching his own label in 1984. Throughout his career, Lagerfeld designed countless collections, often producing more than a dozen in a single year, making him one of the most prolific designers in history.

Collaborations

In addition to his work with Chanel and Fendi, Lagerfeld explored numerous creative avenues. He collaborated with Diesel founder Renzo Rosso in 2002 for a denim collection, designed a teddy bear in his likeness in 2008, and received multiple accolades, including the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Couture Council Fashion Visionary Award in 2010.

Lagerfeld was also a photographer and filmmaker. He directed the short film Once Upon a Time… and published several photography books, including Madonna Superstar: Photographs and Off the Record.

Personal Life

Lagerfeld’s personal life was often as intriguing as his career. He had a longstanding relationship with French aristocrat Jacques de Bascher, who passed away from AIDS in the late 1980s. Karl’s devotion to his pet Birman cat, Choupette, became the subject of fascination. He even mentioned in interviews how deeply he loved his cat, who later became a beneficiary in his will.

However, Karl’s views on fur in fashion stirred controversy. He defended the use of fur despite protests from animal rights groups like PETA, calling the debate “childish” in a world that consumes leather and meat.

Karl Lagerfeld Cause of Death

In early 2019, Lagerfeld’s health declined, and he passed away on February 19, 2019, due to complications from pancreatic cancer. True to his wishes, Karl was cremated, and his ashes were to be spread alongside those of his mother and Choupette, should she pass before him.

Lagerfeld’s estate, valued at $300 million, included multiple homes across Europe and the U.S., filled with priceless artifacts. His nine-bedroom apartment in Paris was said to feature furniture once used by Marie-Antoinette. Several of his possessions were later auctioned by Sotheby’s.

Though six beneficiaries, including Choupette, were named in his will, by mid-2020, none had received their inheritance due to complications with the executor, Lagerfeld’s accountant, Lucien Frydlender, who had reportedly retired due to illness.

