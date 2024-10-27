Karua, Activists Claim Existence Of Abduction Squads Targeting Government Critics

Martha Karua and a group of activists have alleged the existence of abduction squads involving Kenyan security forces and foreign operatives, claiming they target critics of the government.

In a joint statement signed by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, former MP Kabando wa Kabando, and activist Khalef Khalifa, the group claimed that these squads are conducting abductions and killings aimed at silencing dissenting voices.

The activists allege that these squads, comprised of members of the Kenyan army, police, and foreign nationals possibly from Burundi, Uganda, and Congo, are housed in locations in Karen, near the Deputy President’s residence, and in Ole Polos, Kajiado County.

“Credible sources indicate that these abduction squads, consisting of security officers predominantly from President Ruto’s ethnic group, operate alongside foreigners, likely from Burundi, Uganda, and Congo,” the statement read.

“They are reportedly based at Karen near the Deputy President’s residence and in Ole Polos, Kajiado.”

The group condemned what they described as a “direct assault on the principles of equality, justice, and freedom” enshrined in Kenya’s Constitution, criticizing the alleged targeting of activists, journalists, and youth.

They warned that a regime resorting to extrajudicial squads lacks the moral authority to govern and should be held accountable.

The activists’ statement follows reports that prominent activist Boniface Mwangi was abducted earlier today and later held at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi.

The group condemned his detention, demanding his immediate, unconditional release and urging the government to take full responsibility for his safety.

“Despite Ruto’s concerted efforts to pressure Kenyans into silence through fear, Kenyans retain a constitutional right to self-defense in the face of these blatant violations of life, liberty, and dignity,” the statement read.

Calling on Kenyans to support each other during this period, the activists urged the public to resist what they termed as a “rogue regime” and called for both national and international lobby groups to investigate the claims.

“It is time to say ‘enough is enough’ to this rogue regime and those who enable its actions,” they concluded.