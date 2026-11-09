Kasarani MP Karauri Joins UDA, Declares Bid for Nairobi Governor Seat

Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has joined President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), marking a shift in his political positioning as the contest for Nairobi’s gubernatorial seat ahead of the 2027 General Election takes shape.

Karauri was officially received into UDA at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi on Monday, November 9, 2026. The event was attended by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar, Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, among other party officials.

His move comes seven days after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja left UDA for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), setting the stage for a possible political contest involving two leaders whose ambitions are linked to the Nairobi governor’s seat.

Karauri has declared interest in succeeding Sakaja at City Hall. However, before joining UDA, he had expressed interest in seeking the ODM ticket, raising the possibility of competing against the incumbent governor in the party nominations.

Speaking during his reception, the Kasarani legislator thanked President Ruto and the UDA leadership for welcoming him into the ruling party.

“Nairobi hoyee! Kwanza wacha nianze kwa kushukuru chama cha UDA nikianza na party leader, rais ya nchi ya Kenya kwa kunikaribisha kwa chama cha UDA,” Karauri said.

The MP reflected on his professional and political journey, highlighting his experience as an airline pilot, corporate executive and legislator.

He said his experience in different political formations had taught him the challenges of operating outside established political parties.

“Hapa ni Nairobi, sindio? Mimi nimefanya kazi mingi. Nimekuwa rubani, nimekuwa CEO wa makampuni kadhaa, nikakuwa mbunge wa Kasarani. Nimekuwa independent na kukuwa independent imenifunza kutembea hii Nairobi,” he stated.

Karauri also suggested that he had experienced repeated changes in political affiliations before settling on UDA.

“Nimekuwa kwa vyama, ila nikienda kwa chama fulani, watu wanakuja kunitoa huko. Lakini leo ndio ile siku. Leo nimekuja kwa chama tawala cha Kenya kinaitwa UDA,” he added.

He went on to declare that UDA should retain the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

“Na niwakumbushe kiti cha gavana Nairobi ni kiti cha UDA,” Karauri said.

Ichung’wah welcomed the Kasarani MP into the ruling party, expressing confidence that UDA would strengthen its political presence in Nairobi ahead of the next General Election.

“Hapa 2027, Kanairo itakuwa ni UDA. Karibu sana ndugu yangu kwa chama, tunakukaribisha,” the Majority Leader said.

The remarks point to UDA’s intention to consolidate its support in the capital following Sakaja’s departure to ODM.

Karauri’s entry gives the ruling party another prominent Nairobi politician as it prepares for the 2027 electoral contest.

The MP’s decision to join UDA marks a departure from his earlier political position.

On October 29, 2026, Karauri indicated that he was interested in pursuing the ODM ticket for the Nairobi gubernatorial race during an interview with Alex Mwakideu.

At the time, he was serving as an independent MP, having won the Kasarani parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election without using a major political party’s ticket.