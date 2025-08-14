Kasipul MP Were murder suspects denied bond

The Kibera High Court on Thursday denied bond to three suspects charged with the murder of Member of Parliament for Kasipul Constituency Charles Ong’ondo Were.

In a ruling delivered on August 14, 2025, Lady Justice Diana Kavedza denied William Imoli, alias Imo, Edwin Odour Odhiambo, alias Machuani and Ebel Ochieng, alias Dave Calo, bond after the prosecution established compelling reasons for denial of bail.

“The prosecution asserts that key witnesses are close relatives and acquaintances of the accused. These witnesses have reportedly expressed fear for their safety and are currently under witness protection, which itself suggests a serious perceived threat,” ruled Kavedza.

Lady Justice Kavedza stated that the grave nature of the charges, combined with existing relationships, increases the likelihood of such interference, especially given the organized and coordinated manner in which the offense was allegedly committed.

The court went ahead and noted that on June 3, 2025, the accused persons uttered a phrase in court such as ‘Who is this?’ Who does not want us to be released? We shall believe,’ directly aimed at the prosecution, noting such behaviour, including the open issuance of death threats in a court of law, is deemed an egregious manifestation of calculated and malicious intent to instill fear.

“This threat, made in a public setting, could not be ignored by witnesses, court officers, and the investigating officer,” ruled Kavedza.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had, on 16th June 2025, filed an application seeking that the court deny the accused persons’ bond pending the hearing and determination of the murder case against them.

The DPP persuaded the court to consider that there is a likelihood of witness interference, threat of absconding, and threat to public order and safety as reasons to deny the accused person’s bond.

Although three suspects were denied bond, the court has set September 22, 2025, as the date for a bond hearing for two more suspects, namely Isaac Kuria Chege, alias Kush, and Allan Omondi Ogola.

In an affidavit to oppose the bond filed by an inspector of police attached to the Homicide Investigations Bureau at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters, it was stated that the firearm that fired the fatal bullets was recovered from Edwin Odour Odhiambo, William Imoli Shigali was the driver of the motor vehicle that was used in trailing the deceased from parliament, and his phone was geolocated at parliament for a substantial part of the material day.

He also informed the court that Ebel Ochieng procured a phone and fraudulently registered a SIM card, which was used purposely in the coordination and execution of the murder, and it was disposed of after the commission of this heinous act.

Five suspects were charged afresh with the murder of Hon. Charles Ongond’o Were, following a move by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to consolidate two separate cases previously filed at the Kibera and Milimani Law Courts.

The court heard that William Imoli Shigali, alias Imo, Edwin Odour Odhiambo, alias Machuani, Ebel Ochieng, alias Dave Calo; Isaac Kuria Chege, alias Kush and Allan Omondi Ogola allegedly murdered Were on the evening of April 30, 2025 at around 7:40 p.m., near the City Mortuary Roundabout along Ngong Road in Kilimani, Nairobi County.